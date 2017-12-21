How soon is TOO soon?
By John Young
|
Dec 21, 2017 @ 10:15 AM

Don’t get me wrong. I love getting Christmas cards. But I’m the type of guy that tosses cards by January 1st. I told this to a friend of mine and she was mortified. I believe her ACTUAL quote was, “Whaaaaa??? Even the cards with family pics on them?!?!” Yep. Even those. She told me that she along with her husband and kids spent hours on those photos and that the cards should be saved.

Does anyone else keep every card they get during the Holidays? Am I truly a Christmas Card Grinch?

What do you think?

 

JY

Related Content

This is the week for the baby boy to come homeR...
Ohhhhhhh baby! Today is a BIG day for our family
Just Jaymie
You Can’t Make This Stuff Up!!!!
Find a penny pick it up!
Johnny On The Spot
Comments