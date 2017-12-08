How’s Your Poker Face?

Christmas is rapidly approaching and with that comes the ritual of gift exchanging. And as the gifts are being opened you just KNOW that the person who’s opening the present from you is going to LOVE it…and vice versa, right? Not so fast… 86% of people in a new survey said they’ve pretended to like a Christmas gift that they actually hated. And 71% of us have old, unwanted gifts sitting around the house. But 22% have hated a gift so much, they just admitted it. So maybe you should get working on that “Wow! This is JUST what I wanted” face.

JY