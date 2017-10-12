Hurrah for Hollywood?

No.

With the new Hollywood scandal involving Harvey Weinstein the stars of Hollywood are speaking out about how horrible this is, which it is truly horrible. All are in shock that something like this has happened in their industry. Here’s the problem…I just watched a video that is nearly 6 minutes long of ‘jokes’ being made about ol Harvey and his producers couch antics. There were even movies made that the character was based on him, but we are supposed to believe no one in Hollywood knew? C’mon…this has been going on for years and everyone out in Hollywood knew. So please Matt Damon (who played Harvey in a movie in the video I watched), don’t say you knew nothing about it…cause ya did.