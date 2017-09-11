Hurricane Irma Randoms: Real-Life Sharknados . . . a Couple With Hurricane Names . . . and Insensitive Music in Baseball

Here’s some random craziness related to Hurricane Irma . . .

1. There’s a couple in Washington state who’ve been married for 75 years. And their names are . . . Harvey and Irma Schluter. He turned 104 in July . . . she’ll be 93 in November.

2. The Florida Marlins were playing the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night, and between one of the innings, the song the Braves played was . . . “Rock You Like a Hurricane” by the Scorpions.

Obviously, it was a mistake. The song is in the regular playlist, like it is at pretty much every other stadium . . . and someone just forgot to take it out. They apologized afterward.

3. There’s a rumor going around that Hurricane Irma could cause a real-life SHARKNADO. Fortunately, it’s not true . . . sharks can sense the pressure from a storm coming and will get the hell out of its way before it comes.