I Love To See The Flag Fly
By Dr. Chris Michaels
|
Jun 26, 2018 @ 2:04 PM

If you’ve watched the Facebook Live videos that Sarah and I do, you’ll know that she gives me a hard time about my little flag that is on display at my house.  Look, it was a little flag they were handing out at last years 4th of July parade in West Peoria…you can’t just throw those away, it’s the American flag!

Anywhoo….the point is, I love to see the American flag flying all over our cities, states and country.  It’s a sense of pride for me, I don’t know if it’s because of my age or what, but I like to see the stars and stripes waving in the breeze.  I pass this construction site every day going to work and on my way home, and I glance at the flag every single time I drive by.  To quote Pat Greene…’Wave on wave’.

Comments