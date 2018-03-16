I Take John Young’s Facts, and Raise Him a Few!
By Dr. Chris Michaels
Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:46 PM

Why 17 March?

Simple – the date marks the saint’s death. Patrick died in 461 in Saul, County Down. It was here that he had established his first church in a small and simple barn, after arriving nearby at the mouth of the Slaney River. He is buried in the grounds of Down Cathedral in Downpatrick and a memorial stone, made from local Mourne Mountain granite, marks his grave. For those who celebrate its intended meaning, St Patrick’s Day is a traditional day for spiritual renewal.

When was the first parade?

Interestingly, the first St Patrick’s Day parade was not held in Ireland at all, but in Boston in the United States in 1737. This was followed by an “official” parade in New York in 1766. Ireland was a little further behind – our first parade was held in Waterford in 1903, while Dublin joined the club back in 1931. Today, the parade in Dublin is a huge, colourful, theatrical event that snakes through the historic city centre, with vivid displays and international bands.

Who invented St Patrick’s Day?

Raise your glasses to Luke Wadding, an Irish Franciscan friar from Waterford whose persistent efforts turned March 17 into a feast day. Born in 1558, Wadding died in Rome on 1657 and his remains are interred there in the college of St Isidore’s, which he founded. If you visit the National Gallery of Ireland, you can see a painting of the friar by Carlo Maratta, while in Waterford city he is commemorated with a statue outside the French Church (Greyfriars).

Was St Patrick really Irish?

No, he wasn’t born here. St Patrick was thought to have originally come from either Wales or Scotland, where he was abducted at the age of 16 and brought to Northern Ireland as a slave. Once here, he was sent to Slemish Mountain in County Antrim to herd sheep. But on his escape, he had a vision and returned to Ireland to spread the word of Christianity. It was on this island that he remained for the rest of his life, preaching, baptising and building churches until his death in 461 in County Down.

Did St Patrick really banish snakes?

Tradition has it that the reason there are no snakes in Ireland is down to our patron saint, who chased them into the sea. It’s a good story all right, but most scientists now believe that snakes never existed in Ireland in the first place. Interested in more of Ireland’s natural history – including reptiles? Drop into the wonderful Museum of Natural History on Dublin’s Kildare Street, to find out more about our island’s fauna in a lovely old Victorian building.

Why do people wear green?

Green is a colour now synonymous with St Patrick’s Day, as people of Irish descent all over the world wear a piece of green clothing on March 17. But the wearing of green only became a tradition in the 19th century. Up until then, the colour most commonly associated with St Patrick was actually blue. Today, it’s all about jade and emerald, moss and olive, so if you’re visiting Ireland on or around March 17, make sure to pack something green.

