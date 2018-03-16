I Take John Young’s Facts, and Raise Him a Few!

No, he wasn’t born here. St Patrick was thought to have originally come from either Wales or Scotland, where he was abducted at the age of 16 and brought to Northern Ireland as a slave. Once here, he was sent to Slemish Mountain in County Antrim to herd sheep. But on his escape, he had a vision and returned to Ireland to spread the word of Christianity. It was on this island that he remained for the rest of his life, preaching, baptising and building churches until his death in 461 in County Down.