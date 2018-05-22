I Wore Out My Remote Control

Man what a night for final shows! Between the first night of the final 2 nights of The Voice, the final show for American Idol, Dancing With The Stars and also Miss USA…my remote control was wore out!

Knowing last night would be the final night for voting on The Voice, I wanted to hear each and every note sang by four incredibly talented singers. But I also wanted to really see who won American Idol, I of course was picking Maddie Poppe from Iowa because, well, she’s from the midwest. But wait…then there was Miss USA which I usually don’t care much about, but Miss Iowa works in the radio biz as an afternoon show host. I had to root for my broadcasting ‘sister’…right? Dancing With The Stars – The Athletes Edition normally wouldn’t catch my eye, but Tonya Harding was in the finals. Who doesn’t want to watch that?

Even though Miss Iowa didn’t win, I think it’s totally cool that after competing for 8 years, she was determined and made it as Miss Iowa. I will always cheer for hard work and determination.

Maddie Poppe from Iowa did win and her talent is remarkable, this girl has serious chops! Didn’t see who won Dancing, but it was still fun to watch a few minutes here and there. As much as I like Team Blakes Kyla, I think Britton Buchanan on Team Alisha is crowned The Voice champion.

Bottom line is, I’m envious of all the talent I watched last night and I am going to have to replace my remote control.