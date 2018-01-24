IL Boy in ICU from Bullying

THIS is unacceptable. As a Nation we need to do better for our children. There should be safe and strict rules across every school in the state so everyone is on the same page!!! -Jaymie

This happened Monday at lunchtime. It started with a comment about a jacket and turned into something Mom Rhonda had never anticipated, physical injuries that put her son in the ICU.

On Monday, a phone call that made her family’s world stop in place.

“There was an accident and that he had some bleeding,” Ray said.

“He turned his back and the kid came up to him, jerked him from behind, kicked his feet out from underneath him, slammed him to the floor,” Ray said. George had a ruptured eardrum as well as two fractures in his skull. “My son’s back was turned and [he] pulled him down. Slammed him down on the floor twice for no reason at all,” Paul Ray George’s father said.

“It’s really unacceptable to us. We just want parents to know, keep an eye out on the bullying, tell them. If somebody tries to start a fight with you, just go tell your teacher,” George Ray said.

Now George’s parents are watching their son fight for his future.

Springfield Police Department also said they did arrest the student who physically assaulted George. However, they were later released to their parents.

source: fox news chicago