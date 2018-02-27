IL House Panel OKs Medicaid Funding Plan

(AP) – An Illinois House committee has endorsed a revised hospital assessment program which distributes billions of dollars in Medicaid funding.

The House Appropriations-Human Services Committee voted 14-0 Tuesday on a revised formula. The formula accounts for federal requirements that more Medicaid patients be covered by cost-saving managed care operations.

Chicago Democratic Rep. Greg Harris is the committee chairman. He responded to hospitals’ concerns about managed care reimbursements by adding increased oversight of the privately run organizations.

Ann Igoe is vice president of hospitals and health systems for the SEIU Healthcare union. She says the legislation gives additional funds to the state’s neediest hospitals.

But two hospitals in South Side Chicago are still set to close under the modernized assessment. The committee says it is still working to prevent closure.

