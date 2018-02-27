IL House Panel OKs Medicaid Funding Plan
By 1470 WMBD
|
Feb 27, 2018 @ 12:00 PM

(AP) – An Illinois House committee has endorsed a revised hospital assessment program which distributes billions of dollars in Medicaid funding.

The House Appropriations-Human Services Committee voted 14-0 Tuesday on a revised formula. The formula accounts for federal requirements that more Medicaid patients be covered by cost-saving managed care operations.

Chicago Democratic Rep. Greg Harris is the committee chairman. He responded to hospitals’ concerns about managed care reimbursements by adding increased oversight of the privately run organizations.

Ann Igoe is vice president of hospitals and health systems for the SEIU Healthcare union. She says the legislation gives additional funds to the state’s neediest hospitals.

But two hospitals in South Side Chicago are still set to close under the modernized assessment. The committee says it is still working to prevent closure.

The post IL House Panel OKs Medicaid Funding Plan appeared first on 1470 WMBD.

RELATED CONTENT

Ryan Not Interested In Banning Assault Weapons Limestone Students Raise Concerns About Safety Illinois Sees Increase In Dual Credit Courses Bill Cosby’s Daughter Dies At 44 Man Arrested For Allegedly Shooting His Wife White House Criticizes Judge For DACA Injunction
Comments