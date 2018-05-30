IL. Lt. Governor Learns About Telehealth At OSF

Illinois Lt. Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti toured OSF HealthCare’s Jump Innovation Center on Wednesday, learning more about technology that is seemingly underutilized in Illinois.

Telehealth is the process of using telecommunications- such as communication through a video chat- to enhance how health care providers work with patients.

According to Sanguinetti and her team, Illinois ranks below other states in the utilization of the technology.

“As far as telehealth is concern, we rank low and almost last place,” Sanguinetti said.

It’s a point confirmed by Suzanne Hinderliter, Vice President of Telehealth Services at OSF.

“That is a correct statement actually,” Hinderliter said. “What she is talking about are the (Illinois) regulations around telehealth and the reimbursements that go along with that.”

So Hinderliter and other OSF professionals walked Sanguinetti through the Jump Innovation Center, pointing out the many technological advancements throughout the building.

But they spent the most time testing telehealth technology. Sanguinetti was able to chat with a doctor through a web chat-like service, with an advanced camera with zooming capabilities.

“Through that sort of technology, we diminish readmission rates and cut costs,” Sanguinetti explained.

She admitted some of her skepticism concerning telehealth diminished following the tour.

“What I have to tell people is keep an open mind, because it is about access to our rural communities.”

For Sanguinetti, who chairs the governor’s task force on rural affairs, that’s what is most important. In a state with a significant rural population, she says better utilization of telehealth could improve patients access to doctors.

“There are times in our rural communities that’s virtually impossible. But what we saw today is that we can have remote monitoring, for instance, with our stroke patients,” Sanguinetti said.

Sanguinetti says she will present what she learned at OSF to her task force with hopes of statewide change.

The post IL. Lt. Governor Learns About Telehealth At OSF appeared first on 1470 WMBD.