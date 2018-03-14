Illinois Central College Hits Major Milestone

Illinois Central College is celebrating 50 years of service to Central Illinois.

Local citizens in 1966 voted to create the district that became Illinois Central College, a public comprehensive community college.

The following year, I.C.C. opened its doors, bridging the gap between high school and 4-year institutions.

“There are students who may not quite be ready for the university, but eventually want to get to that goal,” said Illinois Central College President Sheila Quirk-Bailey.

She says that as industries have evolved, so have local workforce needs.

“In this region, 40 percent of adults have a credential past high school. All the national research shows that a community needs 60-percent of adults to have those credentials to go economically,” Quirk-Bailey said.

She says that credentials can come from apprenticeship programs, trades, and the military. And, the local labor market is seeing a huge gap in manufacturing, I.T., and healthcare. Quirk-Bailey says that a need that I.C.C. is ready to fill.

Illinois Central College will hold a 50th Anniversary Gala Dinner and Auction Saturday, April 7 at Embassy Suites in East Peoria. The black-tie optional event, themed “Past Success Drives the Future,” will celebrate all that the College has accomplished over the past 50 years.

