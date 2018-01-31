Illinois Lawmakers React To Trump’s Speech

Local politicians shared their thoughts on President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address Tuesday night.

18th District Congressman Darin LaHood (R-IL) issued this statement:

“What the President laid out tonight is a bold and optimistic agenda that addresses the issues families in our district truly care about, including infrastructure, tax reform, homeland security, and even the battle against opioids. I was glad to hear him outline an infrastructure plan that could greatly benefit central and west-central Illinois, including how to get the work done quickly and effectively. He made it clear that our tax reform plan was just the beginning when it comes to getting the economy back to working for the middle class, and we must continue to cut government red tape that is holding back our businesses and families. His commitment to a stronger defense, both at home and abroad, is also a necessary step in assuring the continued safety for Americans and our future generations. I hope that my colleagues will take the President’s calls for bipartisanship to heart, and that we can get to work on all of these important issues.”

17th District Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-IL) also reacted to the the State of the Union:

“While I was pleased to hear President Trump offering to work across the aisle tonight, it doesn’t negate the fact that he’s pursued a highly partisan agenda in his first year rather than keeping his word to hardworking Americans across the Heartland. I hope that the President is sincere in his offer of a more bipartisan 2018 because we have a real opportunity to put millions of Americans to work rebuilding our roads, bridges and other crumbling infrastructure projects across our nation. I look forward to closely examining the President’s infrastructure proposal once it’s released because passing the buck to local taxpayers or expecting private businesses to foot the bill for roads in small town America isn’t going to cut it.

“While President Trump spent a significant portion of tonight’s speech talking about his new tax law, he neglected to mention that his bill includes economic incentives for companies to ship good-paying American jobs overseas. While I strongly support tax cuts for middle-class Americans, we should have put hardworking families ahead of billionaires and corporate special interests.

“As I said on the night President Trump was elected – I’m willing to work with him if he’ll actually work toward a real bipartisan agenda, but if not, he’s going to continue to have a fight on his hands.”

