(AP) – A bipartisan group of Illinois legislators have introduced a bill that would reinstate the death penalty for convicted mass murderers and killers of first responders.

The bill was crafted by Democratic State Rep. Jerry Costello II of Smithton, Republican Rep. John Cabello of Machesney Park and Democratic Rep. Monica Bristow of Godfrey, among others.

“I do believe a conversation on the death penalty for people who commit such violent acts is a conversation that needs to be had,” Costello said.

“There are some crimes that are so heinous that a person has given up their right to live in society any longer,” said Republican State Rep. Terry Bryant of Mt. Vernon.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner has proposed a similar measure which is sponsored by House Republican Leader Jim Durkin.

The lawmakers said, however, the legislation does not include gun control measures proposed by Gov. Bruce Rauner when he used his amendatory veto authority on gun legislation earlier this month. They contend Rauner’s amendatory veto places “overreaching restrictions on law-abiding gun owners.”

The post Illinois Lawmakers Suggest Reinstating Death Penalty appeared first on 1470 WMBD.