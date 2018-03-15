Illinois’ Official Bicentennial Beer

The official beer of Illinois’ Bicentennial is now available throughout the state.

1818 Prairie State Farmhouse Ale is being sold in cans locally at Hy-Vee, Schnucks and Peoria’s UFS Savings Center. It it also being served on tap at selected bars and restaurants.

The Bicentennial beer is made by Hand of Fate Brewing Company in Petersburg. Hand of Fate was selected to create the special birthday brew after winning the Bicentennial craft beer contest at the Illinois State Fair.

The beer features Illinois crops including corn, wheat and oats.

The crystal hops used in the birthday brew are grown by Hallowed Hops of Lewistown and fermented with a hybrid saison yeast developed by Omega Yeast Labs of Chicago.

A complete list of retail locations selling 1818 Prairie State Farmhouse Ale in cans can be found HERE.

More information about Illinois’ Bicentennial can be found HERE.

