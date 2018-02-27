Illinois Sees Increase In Dual Credit Courses

Dual credit courses are offering families a way to save on college expenses.

The courses let students earn credit towards their high school diploma and college degree at the same time.

Illinois Community College Board Executive Director Karen Hunter Anderson says there has been a dramatic increase in these dual credit courses in recent years, which she expects to continue.

“I had the pleasure of participating in a community college graduation ceremony this past May. And, one of the students walked across the stage to get her community college diploma before she got her high school diploma,” said Anderson.

She says nearly a thousand Illinois students enrolled in dual credit courses last year.

“We’re working with the public universities to develop some online credentialing programs to ensure that we have the faculty that are qualified to teach these dual credit courses,” said Anderson.

Anderson says the dual credit courses help cut back on tuition costs and time spent in college.

The Illinois Community College Board is currently funding 32 colleges to help them expand their dual credit offerings.

