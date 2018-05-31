Illinois Senate Approves $38B Budget Plan

(AP) – The Illinois Senate has approved an annual state budget by an unlikely 56-2 margin.

Debate Wednesday night on the $38.5 billion fiscal blueprint involved mostly Democrats and Republicans congratulating one another for the lack of rancor that has marked budget discussions during the last three years.

Democratic Sen. Andy Manar of Bunker Hill says the proposal is about $1 billion higher than the current budget which expires June 30. But most spending has been held at the current level and there are decreases in areas such as public safety.

Gov. Bruce Rauner’s office made no comment Wednesday as the budget plan became public. It relies on $5 billion in extra revenue from an income tax increase lawmakers approved last summer over Rauner’s objections.

The plan moves to the House. The Legislature is scheduled to adjourn Thursday. The bills are HB109 and HB3342 .

