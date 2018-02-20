Illinois Senate Committee Talks Car Seat Safety
By 1470 WMBD
|
Feb 20, 2018 @ 5:01 PM

(AP) – The Illinois Senate is endorsing a plan to require children to ride in rear-facing car seats until age 2.

The Senate Public Health Committee voted 7-0 Tuesday on Sen. Michael Hastings’ plan.

The Tinley Park Democrat says rear-facing restraints offer more protection for toddlers.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says the seats better support a child’s head, neck and spine because the force of shell of the seat absorbs the force of collision and distributes it over the entire body.

First-time violators would receive a $75 fine. Democratic and Republican senators both questioned the fine and got assurances from Hastings that he would change first violations to a warning.

