Your Pain Is Real, I’m Begging You To Call Somebody

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 07: Chef Anthony Bourdain speaks onstage during the panel Anthony Bourdain talks with Patrick Radden Keefe at New York Society for Ethical Culture on October 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New Yorker)

This one hit me hard, real hard. I’m not usually affected by the passing of celebrities, but Anthony Bourdain is different. Everyone knows him as a chef because that’s what started it all, but he was also an exquisite story teller that would take you on adventures that you could see and taste just by the way he described them. I would sit and smile as I listened to the words he used as he rambled on in length about the subject, giggling at times from his attitude, snarkyness, or just the way he could weave a story together with his vocabulary and tone. When I would read his books, it was his voice I heard in my head as I went through each page…the pacing, the timber, the realness in his passion for not just food, but people. I am envious of the remarkable talents and skills that he was blessed with and worked so hard to perfect, the ability to connect with the people he met…not just for show, but for real.

Suicide has taken too many from us, and will continue to take too many. Men…we are 3 times more likely to succeed in our attempts than women…talk to somebody. If you find yourself getting into a very dark place, make a phone call. If it’s to a friend or to a hotline, make the call and get the help you want and need. Please.

Here are a couple of my favorite quotes from the great Anthony Bourdain:

“As you move through this life and this world you change things slightly, you leave marks behind, however small. And in return, life — and travel — leaves marks on you. Most of the time, those marks — on your body or on your heart — are beautiful. Often, though, they hurt.”

“Without experimentation, a willingness to ask questions and try new things, we shall surely become static, repetitive, and moribund.”