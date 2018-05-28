Indiana Teacher Said He Had To Act

(AP) – An Indiana teacher who was shot while tackling an armed student says he wants the public to focus on a 13-year-old girl who was seriously injured in the classroom shooting.

Jason Seaman says Ella Whistler’s courage is “nothing short of remarkable.”

The seventh-grade science teacher spoke publicly for the first time on Monday since the shooting Friday inside his classroom at Noblesville West Middle School. Noblesville is a suburb of Indianapolis.

Seaman was shot as he tackled the armed student. The 29-year-old former college football player was released from a hospital Saturday.

He says he’s still processing what happened. But he says his steps that day “were the only acceptable actions” to save his students.

Seaman spoke for just a few minutes. He didn’t disclose any details of the shooting and declined to take questions from reporters.

