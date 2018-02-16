An Insurance Salesman Lost 100 Pounds, Grew a Beard, and Now He’s a Top Male Model

Wait . . . is it possible that if I made a few life changes I could be a model?

There’s a 33-year-old guy in London named Gwilym Pugh. And when he was in his 20s, he worked as a life insurance salesman and packed on 100 pounds.

Then, almost a decade ago, he decided he wanted to get healthy. So he started working out and eating better. He lost 98 pounds. He grew a hipster beard. And suddenly, everyone realized he was SUPER handsome.

So . . . he became a male model.

And he’s done so well at it that he’s now modeling for GQ, Diesel, and David Beckham’s grooming products brand House 99.

Check out more info and pics HERE