An Insurance Salesman Lost 100 Pounds, Grew a Beard, and Now He’s a Top Male Model

Wait . . . is it possible that if I made a few life changes I could be a model?
There’s a 33-year-old guy in London named Gwilym Pugh. And when he was in his 20s, he worked as a life insurance salesman and packed on 100 pounds.
Then, almost a decade ago, he decided he wanted to get healthy. So he started working out and eating better. He lost 98 pounds. He grew a hipster beard. And suddenly, everyone realized he was SUPER handsome.
So . . . he became a male model.
And he’s done so well at it that he’s now modeling for GQ, Diesel, and David Beckham’s grooming products brand House 99.