Irresponsible Journalism? Here’s my 2 Cents

Granted I’m not a news dude, didn’t go to school for journalism or really have a clue about correct punctuation let alone know the ins and outs of news. I have, however, what I believe is a grasp on what is news and what is sensationalism. Who, What, Why, Where, When, and How are the questions that news agencies should answer…based on FACT.

It bothers me that People Magazine and Good Morning America on ABC did an article and segment about the ending of the marriage of Janet Jackson. Saying ‘Jacksons brother Randy says Janet was verbally abused by her estranged husband’ and that’s the reason for the end of their marriage. They didn’t say according to Ms Jackson she was abused, or Janet told her brother that she was abused…their ‘fact’ is based on Randy’s opinion. Is that how a reputable news agency does news now? Based on what a brother (from an abused family) says about his sister? Are we getting to the point that ‘fact’ is now what the cousin of the brother of the homeless guy down the street says?

I guess the bigger question should be…are People Magazine and broadcast giant ABC owned by the National Enquirer? Based on their ‘news’ gathering, it would appear so.

Just my 2 cents