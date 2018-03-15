Is a diamond ring NOT enough?!?!?

Why wear a beautiful, classy engagement ring when you could just disfigure yourself by jamming the diamond into a bloody hole in your hand? Apparently, the hot new trend for women is to skip wearing an engagement ring . . . and instead, they’re having the diamond implanted directly into the skin on their ring finger.

The diamond is held in place with something called a “dermal anchor,” which is a little hook that’s implanted underneath the skin. And it hurts like hell to have one put in.

There are also some potential health risks . . . your cells can reject the anchor and it can lead to permanent scarring or tissue damage.

Ladies..would YOU want this?

JY