Is This A ‘THING’ Now??

I’m a sucker for Thanksgiving dinner. Gimme the turkey, stuffing, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes with homemade gravy. I also love the desserts that typically follow. It’s a system that works and HAS worked forever!! So why is a gourmet ice cream company form Portland trying to mess with tradition?? They are releasing FIVE new Thanksgiving ice cream flavors. And they are:

1. Sweet potato casserole with maple pecans

2. Apple cranberry stuffing

3. Salted caramel Thanksgiving turkey, including bits of turkey skin mixed in.

4. Spiced goat cheese and pumpkin pie

5. Buttered mashed potatoes and gravy.

Would YOU try any of these? Let me know in the comments section.

JY