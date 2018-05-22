It’s A Starbucks Free-For-All!

Edinburgh, Scotland - July 19, 2011: A Starbucks Coffee sign outside a Starbucks Coffee outlet on Edinburgh's Royal Mile. Starbucks Corporation is an international coffee and coffeehouse chain based in Seattle, Washington.

Starbucks has made a pretty radical policy change that will allow folks to come on in and hang out WITHOUT having to buy anything. But, once you’re there, here are a few things you MIGHT want to avoid doing……

Sigh like your world is crumbling when the barista says they’re out of blueberry scones.

Order a latte without using 12 adjectives to describe exactly how you want it.

Sit all day at a table with your own tip jar on it.

Calmly devour a dozen stirrers, then look at everyone else like THEY’RE the crazy ones.

Come out of the bathroom and say, “I know it’s not your policy anymore, but after what I just did in there, I feel like I really should buy something.”