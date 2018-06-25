It’s Heads Up For Good Luck…Right?

I’m not usually a guy that lets superstition play much of a role in his day to day life, but there has been enough going on lately that it doesn’t seem like it would hurt to give it a go. For the second time in about a month, I’ve come upon a heads up penny…jackpot, right? The old saying of ‘Find a penny pick it up, all day long you’ll have good luck’ just doesn’t seem to have a lot behind it for me I’m afraid.

Long, long ago, many ancient people believed that metals, including the copper that was used to make pennies, were gifts from the gods. They thought that these metals were given to them by the gods for their protection. Pennies that are heads up = good luck while heads down = bad luck…so the belief says.

Will I get the raise I’ve been hoping for? Will my relationship issue all of a sudden be fixed? Will I win the lottery? Will the guy on the other end of the phone sitting in the ‘help center’ actually be able to help? Sigh.