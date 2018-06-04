It’s National Cheese Day! Here Are Our Favorite and Least Favorite Kinds of Cheese
By Jaymie Curtis
Jun 4, 2018 @ 7:04 AM

Today is National Cheese Day . . . which really doesn’t need its own holiday to make sure we appreciate it. According to a new survey, 23% of Americans almost always add cheese to their food anyway.

17% also said they’d add cheese to EVERY meal if it wasn’t bad for their health.

Our five favorite types of cheese are cheddar with 17% of the vote . . . mozzarella, 15% . . . American, 14% . . . pepper jack, 11% . . . and provolone, 8%.

BLUE CHEESE is the cheese we like the least. 25% of people said it’s their least favorite, followed by limburger, 17% . . . goat cheese, 16% . . . AMERICAN, 13% . . . and Swiss, 8%. Yep, American cheese made both lists.

