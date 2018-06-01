It’s National Dinosaur Day!!

Yes it’s National Donut Day but did you know it’s also National Dinosaur Day? Well, it is and here are few little known facts about them…

They lived 70 to 200 million years ago, during an age scientists now call “The CBS Demographic.”

The triceratops used its third horn to shotgun cans of MGD.

Wooly Mammoths had low self-esteem from being body-shamed by the other dinosaurs.

Even though he was the fiercest of all dinosaurs, because of his tiny arms, T-Rex was always picked last for dodge ball.

For those of you who don’t believe in evolution, the dinosaur bones we’ve found were just Goliath’s Tinker Toys.

They roamed Earth back when it was an inhospitable hell-scape covered in ash and lava. Oh, sorry, Hawaii.

Some dinosaurs may have lived as long as 200 years, which bolsters the long-held theory that Betty White is part raptor.