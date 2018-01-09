It’s Not Too Late.

This is for folks (like me) who have spent a majority of their lives as a couch potato or who spend WAY TOO much time in front of a computer. All is not lost. According to a new study, you can reverse the negative effects that being a couch potato has on your heart in just TWO YEARS, even if you’ve never exercised before. The catch is you have to work out HARD to do it.

Exercise focused on balance and flexibility. Basically it’s yoga and that’s fine but Yoga alone isn’t gonna do the trick. Researchers found that folks that did more strenuous exercises such as weight lifting and high-intensive interval training did much better with strengthening the heart.

There’s hope for us yet fellow couch potatoes.

JY