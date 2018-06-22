It’s Official: ABC Is Bringing Back “Roseanne” Without Roseanne

ABC officially ordered a “Roseanne” spin-off last night, and ROSEANNE BARR won’t be involved financially or creatively, which was one of the network’s demands.

Of course, Roseanne had to sign off on it . . . and say what you want about her . . . but she did it to help a lot of crew members, who didn’t have guaranteed contracts.

She said, quote, “I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from ‘Roseanne’. I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.”

The word “settlement” suggests that she might have received a PAYOUT to walk away, but there’s nothing official on that.

ABC ordered 10 episodes of the spin-off, which is tentatively being called “The Conners”. That’s not far off from the 13 episodes of “Roseanne” that were planned. It’s unclear how they’ll explain Roseanne’s absence.

In a press release, ABC said the family will be, quote, “forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before, [following] a sudden turn of events.” Which could mean that they’re killing Roseanne off. Or maybe she was just run out of town for posting a racist Tweet.

John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, and Michael Fishman have all signed on, and additional cast members will be announced later. The show will air on Thursday nights, beginning this fall.