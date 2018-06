Here are some results from a new study on weddings. 64% of people say the planning process is stressful . . . 20% say their spouse wasn’t involved, and that was a GOOD thing . . . and one out of three brides in New York give their bridesmaids specific instructions on how TAN they should be. The cities that have the most “bridezillas” are: New York . . . San Francisco . . . Detroit . . . Houston . . . and Tampa.