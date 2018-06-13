Jake Gyllanhaal Got Jamie Lee Curtis to Do the New “Halloween”

If you’re psyched about JAMIE LEE CURTIS returning for the new “Halloween” movie, then you can write a letter of thanks and mail it directly to . . . JAKE GYLLENHAAL. Seriously.

They’re not related, but there’s a family connection somehow . . . and Jamie even considers Jake her “unofficial godson.”

Jake worked with director David Gordon Green on the movie “Stronger”, and had an amazing experience. So when he heard that Green was directing “Halloween”, he convinced Jamie to do it.

Jamie enjoyed working with Green, too . . . and she thinks they made a fantastic movie . . . quote, “It’s powerful. It’s old-school. It’s terrifying.”

Jamie seems to have a habit of coming back to “Halloween” every 20 years. After the original in 1978, she returned in 1998 for “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later”. But that one didn’t really work out the way she’d hoped.

She says, quote, “[It] started out with best intentions, but it ended up being a money gig . . . I ended up really doing it for the paycheck.”