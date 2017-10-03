Jake Owen Crouched Behind a Cop Car During the Vegas Shooting

As you may know, JAKE OWEN was one of the performers at Sunday’s Route 91 Harvest Festival. He did a set before JASON ALDEAN and was off to the side of the stage hanging with Luke Combs when the shooting started. When he talked about it on the Today show, like most people, he wasn’t sure what he was hearing at first. Quote, “It got faster and faster and sounded like an automatic rifle. It was ringing off the rafters of the stage.” “I ran just like everyone else. At one point I was crouched behind a cop car with 20 other people asking if everyone’s okay.

To donate to the victims the official go fund me https://www.gofundme.com/dr2ks2-las-vegas-victims-fund