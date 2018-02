I’ve realized when I look at my pics I’ve posted, I’ve been putting up a lot of photos of my little girl. That’s because she’s what makes me proud. This is a platform where we can share “content” with the world, family, friends, and yeah… my fans. My life isn’t just pictures of me strumming a guitar or crowds with lighters in the air. She’s my life, and everything else comes second. That’s why I’m posting this photo. And oh yeah, I love my dog too.

