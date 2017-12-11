Jana Kramer Suffered a Miscarriage . . . and It’s Not Her First

In an Instagram post on Saturday, JANA KRAMER revealed that she suffered a miscarriage . . . and it’s not her first. She posted a photo of herself holding an ultrasound and wrote, “Today, I am one for three.”

Sadly, the “one for three” means she’s had two miscarriages. Her daughter Jolie Rae is 22 months old.

Here’s some of what she wrote, “I debated posting this for the exact reason why it’s a silent struggle. I don’t want ‘I’m sorry’ or sympathy. I just don’t want to feel alone, and I know I’m not. This unfortunately isn’t my first loss.

“When I first found out I was pregnant I wanted to shout it from the rooftop but I know for reasons like this we have to wait. So because we don’t tell many, we have to suffer silently . . . and suffering silently was my thing in the past, but it’s not now.”

She also offered support to other women who have miscarried, saying she’s there if they need a safe place. And she shared a post from her friend’s blog that she turned to for inspiration.

(Here’s that blog.)