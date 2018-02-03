Judge Orders Attorney General Candidate Removed From Ballot

(AP) – A Cook County judge has ruled attorney general candidate Scott Drury be removed from next month’s primary ballot over questions about whether he complied with the rules in filing of a statement of economic interest.

Drury’s campaign issued a statement Friday vowing a swift appeal.

Drury is a state representative from Highwood and among eight Democrats seeking the party’s nomination in the March 20 primary.

The case hinges on whether he properly submitted paperwork candidates have to file when running for office.

A State Board of Elections hearing officer had recommended Drury’s removal, while the board’s general counsel disagreed.

Chicago Board of Election Commissioners spokesman Jim Allen says the Drury decision is one reason the area is likely to see a delay in next week’s start of early voting.

