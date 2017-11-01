A Judge Sentences a Guy to Write 144 Nice Things About His Ex-Girlfriend

This is a page from the opening credit on The Simpsons!

A 30-year-old guy named Daren Young from Maui, Hawaii and his girlfriend broke up earlier this year, and she wound up getting a protection order against him in February.

But he violated it one night in May by texting her 144 times with NASTY messages.

Well . . . he was in court on Friday, and the judge came up with an unexpected punishment for him.

She sentenced him to have to write 144 NICE things to his ex-girlfriend, one for every nasty thing he said. Plus he has to pay a few fines and do some community service.