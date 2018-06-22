Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Opens Today.

I love the Jurassic Park franchise. When I saw the first one in 1993 I was mesmerized. And now, 25 years later we have JW: Fallen Kingdom. In 1993 everyone thought it would be so cool to be able to bring dinosaurs back to life. In 2018 scientists are saying that dinosaurs can be engineered back to life in the next 10 years…to which I say, “NOOOOOOOOOO”!! Terrible idea!! As of today, there are literally FIVE movies explaining what a terrible idea that is!! So let’s let the dinosaurs stay where they are….in Museums and on the big screen.

Have a great weekend.—John