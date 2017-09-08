We Just Don’t Know The Devastation

Sure we see the pictures, the videos from the news channels…but we really don’t know the devastation of the hurricanes that have swept through, or are in the process of total destruction of homes, businesses….lives.

In talking with those that have been affected, one thing is for sure…the picture they paint is grim, devastating, broken. But then you hear the words ‘hope’, ‘re-build’, ‘faith’, ‘compassion’ and you know that it may take a little time…but as the song goes ‘the sun will come out tomorrow’. Help however you can. Please.

American Red Cross