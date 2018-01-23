Just Jaymie Blog

Neil Diamond has Parkinsons 🙁 Such a terrible disease for anyone to face. I have memories of my Grandmother Annie B getting the hot flashes just thinking of him!!! I was also very sad when John Ritter died (yes still sad over that one) because my Mom loved him. The point I think I am trying to make here is that these celebrities, singers, artists and even sports teams are often connected to someone we love so it’s sentimental. How many people celebrated The Cubs Win on Facebook mentioning loved ones in posts of celebration that are no longer with us.

My Mom loved Kenny Rogers and when I hear him sing it makes me feel a little closer to her in heaven.

Is there a famous person or team that is sentimental to you?

Cheers, Jaymie