Just Jaymie

December is already a week in and I have not even begun to start shopping for gifts yet. I know i can’t be the only one right? Holidays are a mixed bag for me. When I was a kid we had so much excitement and happiness for Christmas and all that came with it. We lost my mom who loved holidays and birthdays when she was 47 and I was just 19. Holidays have never been the same since we lost her. Thank goodness I have in laws now though that I love very much. For some reason sadder things seem sadder around this time. Also it has been a roller coaster of a year emotionally for me and my family. Just remember to love and appreciate and cherish those you love, even when the stress of the holidays are upon us, JUST LOVE.