Just a quick thought…

I just read a story about a guy in Arizona who stole about $5 grand from a bank he worked in a few years ago. The bank files a police report, dude goes on the run managing to elude police and warrants and all that.

Then what does he do? He applies for a job. As a dispatcher. AT THE POLICE DEPARTMENT!! After a background check they called him and told him they’d like to interview him. Guess what happens next. You got it. They arrest him on the spot.

I’m guessing he’s out of the running for the dispatcher gig.

JY