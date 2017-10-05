Just What is Hash?

Corned Beef Hash. Think about those words. I remember eating it all the time when I was a kid, and for the life of me I can’t really remember what was in it. Meat of some sort I’m guessing, and potato…I remember potato. I get what beef is, but corned beef? What the?

A quick google search gave me this…

Corned beef is a salt-cured beef product. The term comes from the treatment of the meat with large grained rock salt, also called “corns” of salt. It features as an ingredient in many cuisines. Most recipes include nitrates or nitrites, which convert the natural myoglobin in beef to nitrosomyoglobin, giving a pink color. Nitrates and nitrites reduce the risk of dangerous botulism during curing by inhibiting the growth of Clostridium botulinum spores.

Salt cured beef PRODUCT…is it even actual beef!?!?!

I think I’ll pass on the ol hash for a meal from now on thanks.

Doc