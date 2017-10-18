Kane Brown is Breaking Records!

This is huge!!!! KANE BROWN has accomplished what no other country artist has ever done before. He’s the first artist to be Number One on ALL FIVE of the mainstream country charts at the same time.

The duet he sings with American Idol Alumni LAUREN ALAINA on “What Ifs” is #1 on the Country Airplay, Country Streaming, and Top Country Songs chart. His latest single, “Heaven”, is #1 on the Country Digital Songs chart. And, the Deluxe version of his self-titled debut album is #1 on the Top Country Albums chart. That album also checks in at #5 on the all-genre Billboard 200.