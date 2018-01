At his New Year’s Eve show in Nashville, KEITH URBAN did a medley of songs by artists who passed away in 2017. It started with Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun”, in honor of their late singer Chris Cornell. Chris’s wife heard about it and gave him a shout-out on social media.

Other artists Keith paid tribute to included Gregg Allman, Chuck Berry, Don Williams, Glen Campbell, Montgomery Gentry, Tom Petty . . . and AC/DC for their guitarist Malcolm Young.