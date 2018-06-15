Kellogg’s Recalls Honey Smacks Cereal

(AP) – The Kellogg Company is voluntarily recalling some of its Honey Smacks cereal after salmonella infected 73 people in 31 states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most of the outbreaks were in California, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports one case has been reported in Illinois that matches the multi-state outbreak strain.

The recall affects 15.3-ounce packages with the UPS Code 3800039103 and 23-ounce packages with the UPS Code 3800014810. Both have best used by dates from June 14, 2018, through June 14, 2019.

Consumers are advised to throw the cereal away and contact Kellogg for a refund, even if they have already eaten the cereal and have not become sick.

Salmonella usually causes fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

