Kelsea Ballerini Wrote Her First Song After a Cheerleading Rejection

KELSEA BALLERINI has some inspiring words for anyone who’s feeling bad because they recently failed at something. In a recent interview she said Failure is important. she talked about it in an interview with “Health” magazine, quote, “I feel like failure can reroute your life. It sounds silly, but in eighth grade I was one of two girls who didn’t make the cheerleading squad. And you know what? That was the year I picked up a guitar and wrote a song.”

The idea that she did NOT make it at one thing, gave her the drive to focus on something else. Quote, “Failure is what keeps you on your path. It also gives you a pause to breathe before something great happens.”