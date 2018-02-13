Kennedy Touts Policies In Peoria

Chris Kennedy says he represents change.

While traveling through Peoria to meet supporters, the democratic primary candidate for governor said there are major differences between him and competitor JB Pritzker.

“(Pritzker’s) been brought in to represent the status quo, (House) Speaker (Michael) Madigan and the establishment,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy believes it’s the policies of the “status quo” that led to Illinois losing more than 33,000 residents in 2017.

“We need to reverse that. I doesn’t have to be like this. I think we can fix every problem that we have,” Kennedy said.

He thinks the government needs to invest more in communities, like central Illinois. Kennedy praised Peoria’s strong medical community and colleges.

“We just need to support them and the state government has not been doing that,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy also chided the national government for targeting the Natural Center for Agricultural Utilization Research for closure.

Kennedy also fought back against claims that he needs the African American vote to earn his party’s nomination.

“I am fighting for every vote across the state of Illinois and for every demographic group,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy recently received backlash from fellow politicians and the media for accusing Rahm Emanuel of “strategic gentrification.”

