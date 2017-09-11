Kenny Chesney’s House is ‘Just Gone’

KENNY CHESNEY’s house on St. John in the Virgin Islands has been destroyed by Hurricane Irma. He wasn’t there, but 20 people and 10 dogs were “hunkered down” inside, and they survived by crowding into a closet.

He talked about it in an interview with HLN’s Robin Meade and, like everything you’ve been hearing, it was beyond frightening. He told her that his house is, quote, “simply gone.” But we’re not talking about some shack, here.

It’s located in an area of the island they thought wouldn’t get direct wind. It was built with stone concrete bricks, and he even put in “200 mile-an-hour tested windows” throughout the house . . . but every single one of them blew out.

And yet, Kenny’s focus has already turned away from his own problems. Quote, “I’m going to do everything that I possibly can to try to relieve some stress from people that I’ve really grown to love over the years, who have meant so much to my life.”

He’s planning to do a benefit concert at some point. Plus, he’s started a relief foundation called Love for Love City where you can donate money to benefit the islands. You can do that by going to KennyChesney.com.