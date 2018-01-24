The Key to a Good Night’s Sleep is Simple

If you have a partner or wife that twists and turns that it almost looks like they have been wrestling the bedding all night, you are not alone me too!!! So this may be our answer for a better nights sleep. I guess The Swedish have had this intel. For a moment when I saw the headline I thought the answer to a good nights sleep was separate beds or houses! lol

The Key to a Good Night’s Sleep Is Two Separate Comforters

This seems like SUCH a simple way to get a better night of sleep . . . I’m not sure why it’s never occurred to any of us to do it.

Ikea is running ads right now promoting the, quote, “Swedish sleeping method.” What’s that? Apparently, couples over there use SEPARATE COMFORTERS. That means zero fights over sharing the covers . . . and WAY better sleep.

“Just Jaymie”