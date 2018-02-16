Kristol Speaking At Washington Day Banquet

Well-known political analyst and commentator Bill Kristol is coming to Peoria.

Kristol will serve as the keynote speaker for the Creve Coeur Club’s annual George Washington Day Banquet Wednesday at the Peoria Civic Center.

“I’m really thrilled to be coming there on Washington’s birthday,” said Kristol.

Kristol is best known as founder and editor-at-large of The Weekly Standard. He is often seen on ABC’s This Week and ABC News election coverage and special events. He is also a regular commentator on several other networks.

Tickets for the event are still on sale, priced at $250 for members, $275 for non-members.

More information can be obtained by calling 309-672-2267.

